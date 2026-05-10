Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 97.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,384 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 284,512 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC's holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,654 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $21,819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,393,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 276,545 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $134,130,000 after purchasing an additional 62,790 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.5% in the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.6% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 51,364 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $24,913,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE TMO opened at $464.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $493.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $546.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $385.46 and a one year high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is 10.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $696.00 to $683.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $619.65.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Thermo Fisher Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for Thermo Fisher, signaling slightly better long-term profit expectations for the company. Article

Erste Group raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for Thermo Fisher, signaling slightly better long-term profit expectations for the company. Positive Sentiment: Thermo Fisher was included in CNBC’s “Final Trades,” which can reinforce investor interest and visibility in the stock. Article

Thermo Fisher was included in CNBC’s “Final Trades,” which can reinforce investor interest and visibility in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Thermo Fisher continues to be viewed as a key player in life sciences tools, and a new market note questioned whether the recent pullback makes the shares more attractive from a valuation standpoint. Article

Thermo Fisher continues to be viewed as a key player in life sciences tools, and a new market note questioned whether the recent pullback makes the shares more attractive from a valuation standpoint. Neutral Sentiment: Proscia’s MedTech Breakthrough Award win mentioned Thermo Fisher among industry peers, but the item was focused on Proscia rather than a direct company-specific catalyst for TMO. Article

Proscia’s MedTech Breakthrough Award win mentioned Thermo Fisher among industry peers, but the item was focused on Proscia rather than a direct company-specific catalyst for TMO. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo cut its price target on Thermo Fisher from $675 to $615, which can weigh on sentiment even though the firm kept an overweight rating. Article

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 5,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.40, for a total value of $2,562,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,499,170. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,544. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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