Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Sells 120,125 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO - Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,443,901 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 120,125 shares during the quarter. Cooper Companies makes up about 1.5% of Manning & Napier Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned about 0.74% of Cooper Companies worth $103,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,793,747 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $720,736,000 after acquiring an additional 207,195 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 332.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,184,992 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $424,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,178 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,028,821 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $494,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,568 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 22.1% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,132,535 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $283,327,000 after purchasing an additional 747,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,022,033 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $329,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,763 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on COO. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Cooper Companies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $86.00 price target on Cooper Companies and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $81.85.

View Our Latest Report on COO

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of Cooper Companies stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $70.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,413,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,672. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.89 and a 1 year high of $89.83. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business's 50 day moving average is $65.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.00.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Cooper Companies's revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

About Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies, Inc NASDAQ: COO is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women's health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

Further Reading

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