Why WD-40 Is Proving Great Businesses Never Go Out of Style

WD-40 Company NASDAQ: WDFC has long been considered a quality investment due to its global branding power, cash flow, and capacity for capital returns. The company has a tremendous moat, claims near-100% global brand recognition, and has no competitors of merit.

WD-40 Today WDFC WD-40 $264.91 +25.49 (+10.65%) 52-Week Range $175.38 ▼ $298.90 Dividend Yield 1.54% P/E Ratio 45.05 Price Target $305.00 Add to Watchlist

The problem over the last few years has been positioning. The company’s fragmented portfolio and loss of focus led to stagnant growth in the post-COVID era and an eventual repositioning effort.

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Today, WD-40 has emerged as a global maintenance powerhouse, focused on premiumization, international markets, and effective cost controls. There is risk in its above-average valuation, but its premium price is well deserved.

The asset-light model utilizes 3rd-party manufacturers and distributors, insulating it from risks, and produces high-margin results.

The strength of its model is reflected in the stock beta, which tends to run low, about 0.25x the S&P 500 as of mid-2026, revealing a low-volatility stock insulated from broad market risk.

WD-40 Company Tailwinds Strengthened in Fiscal Q3

WD-40 Company had a robust fiscal Q3, with revenue growing 24% to over $195 million, nearly 1,300 basis points (bps) above MarketBeat’s reported consensus. Strength was driven by all regions and most categories, with the harvest brands the only one to decline.

The harvest brands are the company’s smallest segment, long in decline, but still a high-margin business, which is likely to remain in WD-40 Company's portfolio for the foreseeable future. Double-digit growth was seen across all geographic regions, led by 29% growth in the Americas and 24% in Asia, with strength across product lines. The critical factor was strength in the premium product lines, which draw higher margins.

Margin news was a catalyst for higher share prices. The company experienced higher input costs and increased marketing, and saw its SG&A grow as a percentage of revenue, but these negative impacts were offset by the leverage of scale and efficiency improvements, leaving gross and operating margins up on a year over year (YOY) basis. The takeaway is that a net margin of 15.5% is solid for a business of this nature, and net income grew by 44%, outpacing the 24% top-line gain.

Guidance was another catalyst, as management aggressively increased its outlook. While the revenue forecast aligned with the consensus estimate, earnings were far superior. The $6.05 low-end was more than a nickel above expectations and potentially cautious, given the trends.

Input costs are impacting the business today, but pricing actions are already in place that are expected to bear fruit early next year. There is a risk of consumer pushback, but it is minimal. Consumers are less sensitive to pricing increases than they might be because each can last for so long.

WD-40 Company Signals Confidence With Guidance Increase

WD-40 Dividend Payments Dividend Yield 1.54% Annual Dividend $4.08 Dividend Increase Track Record 17 Years Annualized 5-Year Dividend Growth 7.15% Dividend Payout Ratio 69.39% Upcoming Ex-Dividend Date Jul. 17 WDFC Dividend History

WD-40 Company is a healthy capital return machine, and it signaled confidence in its outlook with a fresh $100 million share buyback authorization. Buyback activity in 2026 resulted in a 0.6% average quarterly decline, 0.4% year-to-date, a pace that will likely continue in upcoming quarters. The share count is consistently reduced, providing shareholders with improved leverage and offsetting the impact of distribution increases on cash flow.

WD-40’s dividend yield isn’t high, at about 1.7%, but it is a healthy payout, better than the S&P 500 average, and is on track for annual distribution increases. The lower yield is due in part to the firm's valuation, which is in turn driven by the payout quality.

The payout ratio is high at face value but backed up by high margins, a fortress balance sheet, and unimpeded cash flow that points to sustainability, if nothing else. The likely outcome is that WDFC sustains its modest pace of distribution growth well into the future, reaching Dividend Champion and Dividend King status over time.

Seismic Shift in WDFC Stock Price Action

The fiscal Q3 release and guidance update triggered a seismic shift in the WDFC market. Up nearly 15% in pre-market trading, WDFC opened at a multi-year high the day after the release.

Buyers are centered in the institutional group, which has been accumulating at an aggressive $ 2-to-$1 pace over the trailing 12-month period. They own more than 90% of the stock and reflect a high degree of confidence in the cash flow and capital return outlook.

Analysts' coverage is equally bullish. MarketBeat tracks only four with current ratings, but the consensus is Buy, the Buy-side bias is 75%, and no Sell ratings are logged. More importantly, consensus price target in play is $305, still presenting upside even to the premarket price spike in WDFC shares. The likely outcome is that analyst sentiment firms up, cementing price action at current or even higher levels. With growth, outperformance, and capital return strength in place, price targets will rise over time, reinforcing the uptrend driven by corporate growth and capital returns.

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