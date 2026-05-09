Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Sells 99,658 Shares of TransUnion $TRU

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,330,206 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 99,658 shares during the period. TransUnion comprises about 1.5% of Manning & Napier Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.68% of TransUnion worth $115,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRU. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 1,318.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 200.8% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 367 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

Get TransUnion alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,679 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $134,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $577,520. The trade was a 18.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $35,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,975,067.59. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,729 shares of company stock worth $1,387,839. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Trading Down 1.3%

TransUnion stock opened at $71.98 on Friday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $65.24 and a 1 year high of $99.39. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $72.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 16.09%. TransUnion's revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. This is a positive change from TransUnion's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. TransUnion's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $108.00 price objective on TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.47.

View Our Latest Report on TRU

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TransUnion, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TransUnion wasn't on the list.

While TransUnion currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here