Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,004 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 3,618 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $654.00 to $661.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $464.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $628.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Key Stories Impacting Lockheed Martin

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Lockheed Martin Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $506.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $692.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $608.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $554.07.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $6.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.28 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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