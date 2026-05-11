ManpowerGroup Inc. $MAN Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN - Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,020,038 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 191,054 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 13.00% of ManpowerGroup worth $178,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAN. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 12.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,423 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $20,109,000 after acquiring an additional 38,710 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 161,104 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,906 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company's stock.

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ManpowerGroup Trading Down 0.0%

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $29.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.64. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.64 and a beta of 0.74.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. ManpowerGroup had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company's revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. ManpowerGroup has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.910-1.050 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 483.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. ManpowerGroup's payout ratio is presently -389.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ManpowerGroup

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup NYSE: MAN is a global leader in workforce solutions, offering a broad spectrum of staffing and talent management services. Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has grown from a temporary staffing firm to a diversified provider of workforce consultancy, recruitment, and outsourcing services. ManpowerGroup is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MAN.

The company's service offerings are organized into four principal brands.

Further Reading

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