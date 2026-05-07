Maple Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Maple Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,258 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Corning by 58.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 336 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Corning from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Corning from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC restated a "buy" rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $150.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Corning

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $181.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $195.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.04 billion, a PE ratio of 86.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.59%.

Trending Headlines about Corning

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $204,771.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 137,514 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total value of $21,365,550.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 750,585 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $116,618,391.45. This represents a 15.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,256 shares of company stock worth $26,541,572. Insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

See Also

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