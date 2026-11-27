Ardmore Road Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART - Free Report) by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 973,000 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 573,000 shares during the period. Maplebear accounts for 1.9% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.41% of Maplebear worth $41,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CART. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $750,477,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 304.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,287,586 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,449 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,462,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Maplebear by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,562,097 shares of the company's stock worth $58,516,000 after purchasing an additional 221,036 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company's stock.

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Maplebear Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CART opened at $57.68 on Friday. Maplebear Inc. has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $62.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Maplebear had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 22.14%. Maplebear's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Maplebear

In other news, insider Morgan Fong sold 18,390 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $937,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 529,911 shares in the company, valued at $27,025,461. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Chris Rogers sold 24,665 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,479,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 867,911 shares in the company, valued at $52,074,660. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,538 shares of company stock worth $7,610,808. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CART shares. Argus raised their price target on shares of Maplebear from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Maplebear from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane raised Maplebear from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Maplebear from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Maplebear from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maplebear presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $59.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Maplebear

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc., which operates as Instacart, provides an online grocery and retail marketplace in the United States and Canada. Its platform connects customers with local grocery stores and other retailers, enabling them to order products for delivery or pickup. In addition to its consumer app and website, Instacart offers retailers technology and services for online ordering, fulfillment and digital advertising. The company was founded in 2012 and is led by CEO Fidji Simo.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART - Free Report).

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