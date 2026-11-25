Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART - Free Report) by 304.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,287,586 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,721,449 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.97% of Maplebear worth $98,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Maplebear by 145.7% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 242,610 shares of the company's stock worth $10,461,000 after buying an additional 143,861 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Maplebear by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company's stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the company's stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. AlphaGrep UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaGrep UK Ltd now owns 4,918 shares of the company's stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CART has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Maplebear from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Maplebear from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Maplebear from a "market outperform" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Maplebear from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Maplebear from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $59.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CART

Insider Buying and Selling at Maplebear

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 3,016 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $149,533.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 34,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,376.42. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Emily Reuter sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 599,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,963,535. This represents a 7.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,538 shares of company stock valued at $7,610,808. Insiders own 24.00% of the company's stock.

Maplebear Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Maplebear stock opened at $57.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.69. The business's 50-day moving average price is $51.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.99. Maplebear Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $62.00.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Maplebear had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Maplebear Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc., which operates as Instacart, provides an online grocery and retail marketplace in the United States and Canada. Its platform connects customers with local grocery stores and other retailers, enabling them to order products for delivery or pickup. In addition to its consumer app and website, Instacart offers retailers technology and services for online ordering, fulfillment and digital advertising. The company was founded in 2012 and is led by CEO Fidji Simo.

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