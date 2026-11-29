State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART - Free Report) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,169,150 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,254,516 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.18% of Maplebear worth $222,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NFSG Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Maplebear by 91.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 944 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maplebear by 26.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Maplebear by 94.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,215 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Maplebear Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ CART opened at $57.60 on Friday. Maplebear Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $62.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.69.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Maplebear had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Maplebear's revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CART has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Maplebear from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Maplebear from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Maplebear from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Maplebear has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $59.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CART

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Chris Rogers sold 24,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,479,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 867,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,074,660. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Morgan Fong sold 18,390 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $937,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 529,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,025,461. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,538 shares of company stock worth $7,610,808. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc., which operates as Instacart, is a grocery technology company that connects consumers with retailers and personal shoppers through its online platform. Customers can use Instacart's website and mobile app to order groceries and other everyday items for delivery or pickup. The company works with grocery retailers and other merchants, providing services that include order fulfillment, online storefronts, advertising and technology tools for retailers. Its offerings also include Instacart+, a paid membership program.

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