Maplelane Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Maplelane Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 41,500 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up about 1.7% of Maplelane Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Maplelane Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Synopsys worth $48,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Foronjy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Foronjy Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, AGH Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total value of $6,702,192.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 75,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,431,179.20. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total transaction of $1,527,367.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,461,387.16. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $633.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Synopsys from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $570.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNPS

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $373.47 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $456.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $455.25. The company has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.45, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $366.00 and a one year high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.20. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 8.91%.The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Synopsys's quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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