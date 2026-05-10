Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC Shares Purchased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,523 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 5,163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 721.4% in the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ricky D. Hessling sold 1,810 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total transaction of $406,851.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,188 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,290,058.64. This trade represents a 15.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,473 shares of company stock worth $1,015,428 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $197.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $174.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $335.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $205.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $257.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $245.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $149.65 and a 52-week high of $261.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.53. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $229.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $33.42 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 3.36%.Marathon Petroleum's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 28.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Marathon Petroleum's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Key Stories Impacting Marathon Petroleum

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About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE: MPC is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum's operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

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