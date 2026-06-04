Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,659 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 22,193 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Marathon Petroleum worth $39,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Marathon Petroleum News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Marathon Petroleum this week:

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 1.6%

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $267.33 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $155.93 and a 52 week high of $272.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.17.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.42 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 30.05 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Marathon Petroleum's payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MPC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $224.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $264.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Marathon Petroleum

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Ricky D. Hessling sold 1,626 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.18, for a total transaction of $371,020.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,054.50. This trade represents a 17.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,428. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation NYSE: MPC is a U.S.-based downstream energy company engaged principally in the refining, marketing, supply and transportation of petroleum products. The company was formed through a spin-off from Marathon Oil in 2011 and operates an integrated system of refining and logistics assets that support the production and distribution of transportation fuels and other refined petroleum products.

Marathon Petroleum's operations include refining crude oil into gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and other specialty products, as well as managing the distribution and storage infrastructure needed to move those products to market.

Further Reading

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