Praetorian PR LLC decreased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC - Free Report) by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,000 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up about 5.4% of Praetorian PR LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Praetorian PR LLC's holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $13,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.7% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Quantessence Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $712,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raffa Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company's stock.

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Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $359.80 on Friday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $417.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $97.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.53. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 12-month low of $161.93 and a 12-month high of $493.98.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $26.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $25.37 by $1.56. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $56.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $46.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 66.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Marathon Petroleum's payout ratio is currently 15.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $376.00 to $472.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $453.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $462.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $417.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marathon Petroleum

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $375,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 11,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,206,145.50. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henschen II sold 2,285 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.63, for a total transaction of $938,289.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,060.52. The trade was a 20.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation is a U.S. energy company focused on refining, midstream operations and the marketing of petroleum products. Its refining business processes crude oil and other feedstocks into transportation fuels and other products, including gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt and petrochemical feedstocks. The company's midstream activities include gathering, transporting, storing and processing crude oil, natural gas and refined products. These operations are conducted in part through MPLX LP, a partnership sponsored by Marathon Petroleum.

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