Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 27,433 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6,033.3% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 368 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 109.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ARE alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Hallie E. Kuhn sold 536 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $25,835.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,108.20. This trade represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Marc E. Binda sold 2,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 188,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,166,256. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

NYSE ARE opened at $53.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.41 and a 1 year high of $88.24. The business's fifty day moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.73. The business had revenue of $671.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.78 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 36.03%.The company's revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "underweight" rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARE

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc NYSE: ARE is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company's properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Alexandria Real Estate Equities, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alexandria Real Estate Equities wasn't on the list.

While Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here