Marble Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 6,501 Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Marble Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,501 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 884.2% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 343.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Prat Bhatt sold 1,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.88, for a total value of $929,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,966,625.72. This trade represents a 7.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 1,902 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.00, for a total value of $1,464,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 40,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,527,650. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 154,187 shares of company stock worth $107,340,021 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Seagate Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target on Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) to $1,150 from $740 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling meaningful upside from current levels and likely supporting investor sentiment.

Citigroup raised its price target on Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) to $1,150 from $740 and reiterated a rating, signaling meaningful upside from current levels and likely supporting investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Seagate also benefited from news that it reached a $175 million settlement over shareholder claims tied to alleged sales to Huawei, which may reduce legal uncertainty that has weighed on the stock. Article Title

Seagate also benefited from news that it reached a over shareholder claims tied to alleged sales to Huawei, which may reduce legal uncertainty that has weighed on the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Recent Q1 earnings coverage suggests investors are still comparing Seagate’s results and outlook with other semiconductor names, but no new operating update was included in the latest items. Article Title

Recent Q1 earnings coverage suggests investors are still comparing Seagate’s results and outlook with other semiconductor names, but no new operating update was included in the latest items. Negative Sentiment: CEO William D. Mosley sold shares in two separate pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transactions, and director Prat Bhatt and director Yolanda Lee Conyers also sold stock. While planned sales are often routine, multiple insider sales can create a mild headwind for sentiment.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $740.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Seagate Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Argus lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $450.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $582.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $772.04.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STX

Seagate Technology Price Performance

STX opened at $926.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $621.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $437.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $207.77 billion, a PE ratio of 87.91 and a beta of 2.04. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $118.75 and a 1 year high of $953.72.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Seagate Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.08%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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