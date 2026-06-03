Marble Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 9,588 Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Marble Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 92,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $11,322,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Moment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 776,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $95,276,000 after buying an additional 129,843 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Bank of America set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $175.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.93.

View Our Latest Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $127.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $158.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.46 and a 52 week high of $157.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.26.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $3,676,120.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 125,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,513,524.91. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $1,971,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 617,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,185,357.82. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,570. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

More Gilead Sciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Gilead reported positive Phase 3 IDEAL trial results for Livdelzi (seladelpar) in primary biliary cholangitis, showing statistically significant ALP normalization versus placebo after 52 weeks. This adds to investor optimism around its liver disease franchise and broader growth prospects. Article Title

Gilead reported positive Phase 3 IDEAL trial results for Livdelzi (seladelpar) in primary biliary cholangitis, showing statistically significant ALP normalization versus placebo after 52 weeks. This adds to investor optimism around its liver disease franchise and broader growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Separate coverage highlighted additional favorable Livdelzi data, including long-term efficacy and safety findings and a post hoc analysis showing sustained normalization of a key liver marker in PBC patients. These results reinforce confidence in the drug’s commercial potential. Article Title Article Title

Separate coverage highlighted additional favorable Livdelzi data, including long-term efficacy and safety findings and a post hoc analysis showing sustained normalization of a key liver marker in PBC patients. These results reinforce confidence in the drug’s commercial potential. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gilead from hold to moderate buy, which can bolster sentiment by signaling improved analyst confidence in the stock’s outlook.

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gilead from hold to moderate buy, which can bolster sentiment by signaling improved analyst confidence in the stock’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Cencora announced it will support U.S. distribution of Kite’s FDA-approved CAR-T therapies, Yescarta and Tecartus, helping ensure continued commercialization and access for an important Gilead unit. Article Title

Cencora announced it will support U.S. distribution of Kite’s FDA-approved CAR-T therapies, Yescarta and Tecartus, helping ensure continued commercialization and access for an important Gilead unit. Neutral Sentiment: Gilead also has several upcoming and recent oncology presentations with Kite at ASCO and EHA, which keep the company in focus but do not yet provide a clear near-term financial read-through. Article Title

Gilead also has several upcoming and recent oncology presentations with Kite at ASCO and EHA, which keep the company in focus but do not yet provide a clear near-term financial read-through. Negative Sentiment: CEO Daniel Patrick O’Day sold 15,000 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan. While routine, insider selling can still weigh on sentiment for some investors. Article Title

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

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