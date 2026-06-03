Marble Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Marble Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 90,353 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $10,066,000. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.4% of Marble Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 27,220 shares of the retailer's stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,561 shares of the retailer's stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the retailer's stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 14,475 shares of the retailer's stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 547 shares of the retailer's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, CEO John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $1,600,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 687,287 shares of the company's stock, valued at $83,821,522.52. This trade represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $359,368.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 577,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at $71,607,543.76. This represents a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 117,008 shares of company stock worth $14,492,704 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, February 9th. DA Davidson set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group set a $141.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $113.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $899.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.59. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $93.43 and a one year high of $135.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.81.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.Walmart's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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