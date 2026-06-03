Marble Wealth LLC Invests $1.66 Million in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Marble Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,216 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American National Bank of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank of Texas now owns 3,408 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 815 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT stock opened at $87.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.63. The business's 50-day moving average is $94.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.31. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $81.97 and a 1 year high of $139.06.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.Abbott Laboratories's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks purchased 10,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $926,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,751,103 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau bought 2,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABT. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $119.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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