Marble Wealth LLC Invests $2.06 Million in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Marble Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,546 shares of the medical research company's stock, valued at approximately $2,055,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 341.7% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $612.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $480.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $480.40 and a 200-day moving average of $533.68. The company has a market capitalization of $178.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.88. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $643.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.15 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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