Marble Wealth LLC Makes New $928,000 Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Marble Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Generation Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $238,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $15,962,000 after buying an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 251.0% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 23,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 16,509 shares during the period. Avanda Investment Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 19.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,150,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,196,427,000 after buying an additional 1,188,296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares in the company, valued at $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $1,064.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.96 and a 52-week high of $1,076.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24 and a beta of 2.15. The business's fifty day moving average is $569.31 and its 200 day moving average is $418.02.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The business had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.62 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $1,000.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $621.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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