Marble Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Marble Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,478 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,945,840 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $2,298,991,000 after purchasing an additional 681,274 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AMAT. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $400.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $502.00 target price (up from $454.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 15th. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $470.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $490.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $389.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.67. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.46 and a 12 month high of $491.51. The firm's 50-day moving average is $399.26 and its 200 day moving average is $335.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The firm's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Applied Materials's previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Applied Materials's payout ratio is currently 19.91%.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 268 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.22, for a total value of $116,370.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,280 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,858,461.60. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judy Bruner sold 1,128 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $507,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 26,544 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,944,800. This trade represents a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Applied Materials

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

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