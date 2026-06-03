Marble Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Marble Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,035 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Everest Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Everest Management Corp. now owns 5,265 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 4,988 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 76.9% during the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

Get Oracle alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oracle from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Oracle from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $263.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

More Oracle News

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Oracle got a fresh price-target boost from UBS to $285 and a buy rating, reflecting continued Wall Street confidence in upside ahead of next week’s earnings. Read More

Oracle got a fresh price-target boost from UBS to $285 and a buy rating, reflecting continued Wall Street confidence in upside ahead of next week’s earnings. Positive Sentiment: Arm said Oracle is among the customers using its data center CPU chips, adding another signal that Oracle remains a key player in AI infrastructure buildout. Article

Arm said Oracle is among the customers using its data center CPU chips, adding another signal that Oracle remains a key player in AI infrastructure buildout. Positive Sentiment: Oracle continues to benefit from enthusiasm around AI spending across hyperscalers, with investors viewing the company as a potential long-term winner in cloud and AI infrastructure. Article

Oracle continues to benefit from enthusiasm around AI spending across hyperscalers, with investors viewing the company as a potential long-term winner in cloud and AI infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle scheduled its fiscal fourth-quarter 2026 earnings release for June 10, which is keeping investors focused on the upcoming report and guidance. Article

Oracle scheduled its fiscal fourth-quarter 2026 earnings release for June 10, which is keeping investors focused on the upcoming report and guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Several technical and market commentary pieces note the stock had surged sharply before pulling back, suggesting some routine profit-taking after the recent rally. Article

Several technical and market commentary pieces note the stock had surged sharply before pulling back, suggesting some routine profit-taking after the recent rally. Negative Sentiment: Investors are increasingly worried about Oracle’s AI infrastructure spending, especially after Alphabet’s large fundraising plan reignited concerns about the cost of competing in AI. Article

Investors are increasingly worried about Oracle’s AI infrastructure spending, especially after Alphabet’s large fundraising plan reignited concerns about the cost of competing in AI. Negative Sentiment: Barchart reported unusually heavy put option trading ahead of Oracle’s earnings, which may signal that some traders are positioning for downside or disappointment. Article

Barchart reported unusually heavy put option trading ahead of Oracle’s earnings, which may signal that some traders are positioning for downside or disappointment. Negative Sentiment: One Seeking Alpha note downgraded Oracle, arguing investors should focus on intrinsic value rather than speculation, which adds to the caution around the stock’s recent run. Article

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Stock Down 1.4%

Oracle stock opened at $244.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $134.57 and a one year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Oracle, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Oracle wasn't on the list.

While Oracle currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here