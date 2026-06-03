Marble Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Marble Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd bought a new position in CocaCola in the 4th quarter valued at about $552,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 111,598 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,802,000 after buying an additional 30,786 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in CocaCola by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 49,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 22,444 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in CocaCola by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 120,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,016,000 after buying an additional 20,032 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $47,087,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

CocaCola Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $78.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm's 50 day moving average is $77.81 and its 200 day moving average is $75.14. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $82.66.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The firm's revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. CocaCola's payout ratio is 66.67%.

Insider Activity at CocaCola

In related news, Chairman James Quincey sold 200,000 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $15,780,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 78,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,166,429.50. The trade was a 71.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $1,847,595.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,383.25. This trade represents a 57.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 255,505 shares of company stock valued at $20,187,007. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on KO shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $86.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on KO

CocaCola Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

Further Reading

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