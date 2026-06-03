Marble Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 2,265 Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Marble Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,434,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 10Elms LLP increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: CVS Caremark has expanded coverage of Eli Lilly’s full obesity portfolio, including the newly approved oral therapy Foundayo and Zepbound, meaning all three of the largest U.S. pharmacy benefit managers now cover Lilly’s obesity medicines. That broadens access for millions of patients and strengthens the commercial case for Lilly’s GLP-1 franchise. Article Title

CVS Caremark has expanded coverage of Eli Lilly’s full obesity portfolio, including the newly approved oral therapy Foundayo and Zepbound, meaning all three of the largest U.S. pharmacy benefit managers now cover Lilly’s obesity medicines. That broadens access for millions of patients and strengthens the commercial case for Lilly’s GLP-1 franchise. Positive Sentiment: Lilly also announced new and expanding drug-development partnerships in Asia, including licensing deals with Hanmi and Haisco, which add to its pipeline and could create future revenue opportunities. Article Title

Lilly also announced new and expanding drug-development partnerships in Asia, including licensing deals with Hanmi and Haisco, which add to its pipeline and could create future revenue opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Positive Phase 3 results for Retevmo in lung cancer and upcoming hematology presentations at the EHA meeting suggest Lilly continues to build value in its non-obesity portfolio as well. Article Title

Positive Phase 3 results for Retevmo in lung cancer and upcoming hematology presentations at the EHA meeting suggest Lilly continues to build value in its non-obesity portfolio as well. Neutral Sentiment: Several commentary pieces highlighted Lilly as a top stock and pointed to strong CEO remarks and “Nvidia-like” growth, which may support sentiment but do not change fundamentals on their own. Article Title

Several commentary pieces highlighted Lilly as a top stock and pointed to strong CEO remarks and “Nvidia-like” growth, which may support sentiment but do not change fundamentals on their own. Neutral Sentiment: Some articles note competitive pressure in the GLP-1 market, including Viking Therapeutics’ upcoming catalyst and Novo Nordisk’s continued lead in the oral weight-loss pill race, but these are more watch items than immediate threats. Article Title

Some articles note competitive pressure in the GLP-1 market, including Viking Therapeutics’ upcoming catalyst and Novo Nordisk’s continued lead in the oral weight-loss pill race, but these are more watch items than immediate threats. Negative Sentiment: One ETF-focused article argued investors should avoid a pharmaceutical fund despite Lilly’s strength because the rest of the holdings are less attractive; this is not a direct negative for Lilly, but it reflects that some market commentary is more cautious on the broader pharma trade. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Leerink Partners set a $1,119.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $1,344.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,330.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,227.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,064.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,149.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $959.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,010.74.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The company had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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