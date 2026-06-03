Marble Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 3,595 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Marble Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,595 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $3,160,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,014,431 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $25,503,685,000 after purchasing an additional 418,820 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,771,556 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,952,199,000 after purchasing an additional 110,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,726,721 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $5,896,795,000 after purchasing an additional 45,266 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,913,172 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $2,319,905,000 after purchasing an additional 97,387 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,515,830,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $1,065.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $918.15 and a 200 day moving average of $894.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $592.90 and a 52 week high of $1,073.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 14.13%.The company had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.12 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GS. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $930.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $765.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. HSBC increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $729.00 to $765.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Dbs Bank increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $890.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $943.95.

Read Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total transaction of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,889,079.46. This trade represents a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,248,198.50. This represents a 18.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company's stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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