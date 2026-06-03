Marble Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 6,744 Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Marble Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,744 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 44.3% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 6.1% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qualcomm by 9.7% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Qualcomm

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm highlighted its AI push at Computex, saying 2026 is the “year of the agent” and unveiling its “Dragonfly” brand for AI/data-center chips, reinforcing the company’s growth narrative beyond smartphones. Article Title

Qualcomm highlighted its AI push at Computex, saying 2026 is the “year of the agent” and unveiling its “Dragonfly” brand for AI/data-center chips, reinforcing the company’s growth narrative beyond smartphones. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and price-target commentary centered on whether Qualcomm can reach $300 this year, reflecting upbeat sentiment around its valuation and AI-driven upside potential. Article Title

Analyst and price-target commentary centered on whether Qualcomm can reach $300 this year, reflecting upbeat sentiment around its valuation and AI-driven upside potential. Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm’s entry-level Snapdragon PC chip is being positioned to win share in laptops with all-day battery life and built-in AI, with support from Acer, HP, and Lenovo. Article Title

Qualcomm’s entry-level Snapdragon PC chip is being positioned to win share in laptops with all-day battery life and built-in AI, with support from Acer, HP, and Lenovo. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage noted Qualcomm remains part of the broader AI-PC trade, with debate over whether the stock is outperforming the technology sector on a relative basis. Article Title

Coverage noted Qualcomm remains part of the broader AI-PC trade, with debate over whether the stock is outperforming the technology sector on a relative basis. Negative Sentiment: Nvidia’s new RTX Spark/laptop chip has intensified competition in AI PCs, pressuring Qualcomm shares as investors worry about share loss in a key growth market. Article Title

Nvidia’s new RTX Spark/laptop chip has intensified competition in AI PCs, pressuring Qualcomm shares as investors worry about share loss in a key growth market. Negative Sentiment: Several reports said Qualcomm shares slipped when Nvidia unveiled its AI PC push, underscoring near-term concerns that the chipmaker could face tougher competition in Windows-on-Arm and AI-enabled laptops. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In related news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,306 shares of company stock worth $3,435,583. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank cut shares of Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Freedom Capital cut shares of Qualcomm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Evercore set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualcomm presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $181.79.

View Our Latest Report on QCOM

Qualcomm Trading Up 5.2%

Qualcomm stock opened at $240.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $253.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $259.92. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $168.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.56.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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