Marble Wealth LLC Takes $758,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Marble Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,663 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 18,778 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,430 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,122 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,120,702 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $241,272,000 after purchasing an additional 49,195 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $99.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.49. The stock has a market cap of $172.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.18 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Raymond James Financial raised Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Walt Disney from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.47.

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Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

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