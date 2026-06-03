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Marble Wealth LLC Takes $914,000 Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Written by MarketBeat
June 3, 2026
Church & Dwight logo with Consumer Staples background
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Key Points

  • Marble Wealth LLC initiated a new position in Church & Dwight, buying 10,905 shares valued at about $914,000 in the fourth quarter.
  • Institutional interest in CHD remains high, with hedge funds and other investors owning 86.6% of the stock and several firms making large purchases or adding to positions recently.
  • Church & Dwight posted better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $0.95 and revenue of $1.47 billion, while also maintaining a quarterly dividend of $0.3075 per share.
  • Interested in Church & Dwight? Here are five stocks we like better.

Marble Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,789,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $75,506,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 16,363.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 773,283 shares of the company's stock worth $64,840,000 after purchasing an additional 768,586 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $52,050,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 486.4% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 586,939 shares of the company's stock worth $51,433,000 after purchasing an additional 486,850 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $91.00 target price on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Church & Dwight

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $704,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,440.60. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.0%

CHD opened at $96.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.33 and a 12 month high of $106.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.83 and a 200 day moving average of $92.68.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 11.81%.The firm's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.46%.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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