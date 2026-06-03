Marble Wealth LLC Takes Position in Globe Life Inc. $GL

Marble Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the company's stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.2% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the company's stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,950 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Globe Life Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE GL opened at $151.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.92. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.73 and a 52 week high of $157.92.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.03). Globe Life had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 19.38%.The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The company's revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Globe Life has set its FY 2026 guidance at 15.400-15.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 15.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Globe Life's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 34,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.81, for a total transaction of $5,229,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 53,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,231,603.58. This represents a 38.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $3,133,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 54,020 shares in the company, valued at $8,463,853.60. The trade was a 27.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,929 shares of company stock worth $16,382,450. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Texas Capital upgraded shares of Globe Life to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $176.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $174.11.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GL

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company's product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

Further Reading

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