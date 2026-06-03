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Marble Wealth LLC Takes Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Written by MarketBeat
June 3, 2026
Quanta Services logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Marble Wealth LLC opened a new position in Quanta Services, buying 3,111 shares worth about $1.31 million in the fourth quarter.
  • Quanta Services reported strong quarterly results, beating analyst estimates with $2.68 EPS on $7.87 billion in revenue, and raised FY 2026 guidance to 13.55–14.25 EPS.
  • The company also announced a $1 billion share repurchase program, while analysts remain generally bullish with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $733.87.
  • Five stocks we like better than Quanta Services.

Marble Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,111 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the construction company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 77 shares of the construction company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total transaction of $3,027,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 8,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,398.40. The trade was a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total transaction of $20,032,294.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 16,508 shares in the company, valued at $12,722,880.68. This represents a 61.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 159,992 shares of company stock worth $123,244,714 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Quanta Services Stock Up 2.8%

NYSE PWR opened at $706.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $650.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $540.81. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $341.93 and a 12 month high of $788.75. The company has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.95, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Quanta Services's payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PWR. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $646.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $872.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $570.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $784.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $733.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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