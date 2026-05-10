Marco Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,427 shares of the company's stock after selling 19,496 shares during the quarter. CocaCola comprises approximately 1.3% of Marco Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Marco Investment Management LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $17,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 374,771,512 shares of the company's stock worth $26,200,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886,352 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,858,003 shares of the company's stock worth $11,083,296,000 after purchasing an additional 923,278 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 15.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,094,276 shares of the company's stock worth $2,592,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135,198 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 2.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,051,787 shares of the company's stock worth $1,860,395,000 after purchasing an additional 770,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CocaCola by 5.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,721,843 shares of the company's stock worth $1,772,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

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CocaCola Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of KO stock opened at $78.40 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $77.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.84. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $65.35 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 27.80%.CocaCola's revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Truist Financial set a $85.00 price objective on CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $87.00 price objective on CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings raised CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CocaCola from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CocaCola has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.27.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other CocaCola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 23,556 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $1,872,702.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 223,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,754,735. This represents a 9.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 23,880 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $1,847,595.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,383.25. This trade represents a 57.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 555,101 shares of company stock valued at $44,208,566 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting CocaCola

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $3.26, matching the Street consensus and reinforcing confidence in Coca-Cola’s near-term earnings outlook.

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $3.26, matching the Street consensus and reinforcing confidence in Coca-Cola’s near-term earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research also increased its Q3 2026 and Q3 2027 EPS estimates, and Erste Group Bank lifted its FY2026 and FY2027 forecasts, indicating continued analyst optimism about the company’s operating performance.

Zacks Research also increased its Q3 2026 and Q3 2027 EPS estimates, and Erste Group Bank lifted its FY2026 and FY2027 forecasts, indicating continued analyst optimism about the company’s operating performance. Neutral Sentiment: Some longer-dated estimates were trimmed slightly, including Q4 2026, Q2 2027, and FY2028, but the cuts were small and do not materially change the overall earnings picture.

About CocaCola

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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