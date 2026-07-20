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Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares $MRX Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026

Key Points

  • Allspring Global Investments increased its stake in Marex Group by 11.5% in the first quarter, buying 93,863 more shares and bringing its holdings to 908,596 shares worth about $39.1 million.
  • Analysts remain upbeat on MRX, with several firms raising price targets; the stock currently has a consensus Buy rating and an average target price of $74.33.
  • Marex reported Q1 earnings of $1.48 per share on revenue of $692.3 million, and it recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.16 per share, implying a 1.1% annual yield.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MRX - Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 908,596 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 93,863 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.25% of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares worth $39,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRX. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,209 shares of the company's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares by 12.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,862 shares of the company's stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares in the first quarter valued at about $501,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares

In other news, insider Thomas Texier sold 1,572 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $83,866.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 207,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,044,463.65. This trade represents a 0.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.79% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point set a $80.00 price target on shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $74.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MRX

Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares stock opened at $60.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares has a 12-month low of $27.91 and a 12-month high of $71.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of -0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.05.

Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MRX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $692.30 million for the quarter. Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 15.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares's dividend payout ratio is presently 14.55%.

About Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares

(Free Report)

Marex Group PLC is a financial services platform, providing liquidity, market access, and infrastructure services to clients in the energy, commodities, and financial markets. The Group's operating segments are: Clearing, Agency and Execution, Market Making, Hedging and Investment Solutions, and Corporate. Maximum revenue is generated from the Agency and Execution segment, which offers liquidity and execution services to clients mainly in the energy and financial securities markets by connecting buyers and sellers in the energy markets, offering liquidity and risk management solutions for financial markets, and providing clearing, custody, capital introduction, portfolio financing, and outsourced trading services.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Marex Group plc Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:MRX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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