Maridea Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Maridea Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 78.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,857 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after selling 6,714 shares during the quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC's holdings in McDonald's were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald's in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,890,438,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its holdings in McDonald's by 9,867.5% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,541,008 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $776,608,000 after buying an additional 2,515,515 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in McDonald's by 171.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,125,432 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $913,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,998 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,396,837 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $1,336,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of McDonald's by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,071,296 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $629,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,849 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 target price on McDonald's in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Evercore set a $350.00 price target on McDonald's in a report on Friday, May 8th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on McDonald's from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of McDonald's in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald's presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $336.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

Key Stories Impacting McDonald's

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

McDonald's Stock Up 2.1%

NYSE MCD opened at $270.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.54. McDonald's Corporation has a twelve month low of $264.53 and a twelve month high of $341.75.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 442.10% and a net margin of 31.62%.The firm's revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald's news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of McDonald's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $769,108.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. The trade was a 30.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $1,493,248.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,198,930.88. This trade represents a 40.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,307 shares of company stock worth $3,262,622. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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