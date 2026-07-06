Marietta Investment Partners LLC Acquires 36,028 Shares of Archrock, Inc. $AROC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC - Free Report) by 58.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,928 shares of the energy company's stock after purchasing an additional 36,028 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Archrock worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in Archrock by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 18,744 shares of the energy company's stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. grew its position in shares of Archrock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Archrock by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,290 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Severin Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 20,111 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Archrock by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 971 shares of the energy company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company's stock.

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Archrock Price Performance

Archrock stock opened at $36.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.84. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $42.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.56.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $373.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.36 million. Archrock had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Archrock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Archrock's payout ratio is presently 47.83%.

Insider Transactions at Archrock

In other news, CFO Doug S. Aron sold 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $1,340,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 359,337 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,607.10. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Ingersoll sold 33,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $1,260,270.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 277,454 shares in the company, valued at $10,595,968.26. The trade was a 10.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 158,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,370 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 target price on Archrock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Archrock from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Archrock from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Archrock from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Archrock from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AROC

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc is a Houston‐based provider of natural gas compression services and equipment to the oil and gas industry in North America. Founded in 2004, the company supplies both short‐term rentals and long‐term contracts for compression solutions, serving upstream and midstream producers. Archrock's offerings include engineered compression systems, aftermarket parts, maintenance and field services designed to optimize wellhead and pipeline operations.

The company's core business activities focus on the design, manufacture, rental and sale of gas compression equipment.

Further Reading

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