Marietta Investment Partners LLC Has $2.94 Million Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 18,375 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,727,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $10,719,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,595,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $4,356,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,238 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,638,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,837,026,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,947,272,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,495,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,321,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837,485 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 23rd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BMY

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:BMY opened at $54.89 on Thursday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $62.89. The firm has a market cap of $112.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company's 50 day moving average is $58.15 and its 200-day moving average is $56.45.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies reiterated its Buy rating on Bristol Myers Squibb, which supports the stock’s valuation case and may be helping sentiment. Jefferies Keeps Their Buy Rating on Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Jefferies reiterated its rating on Bristol Myers Squibb, which supports the stock’s valuation case and may be helping sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers said Opdivo received an EU label expansion for use with AVD in newly diagnosed advanced classical Hodgkin lymphoma, a commercial win that could lift future oncology revenue. BMY Gets Opdivo Label Expansion in the EU, Update on Camzyos

Bristol Myers said received an for use with AVD in newly diagnosed advanced classical Hodgkin lymphoma, a commercial win that could lift future oncology revenue. Positive Sentiment: Arcus Biosciences announced a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb to evaluate casdatifan in kidney cancer, adding another pipeline-related catalyst. Arcus Biosciences Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration and Supply Agreement to Evaluate Casdatifan...

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bristol Myers Squibb, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bristol Myers Squibb wasn't on the list.

While Bristol Myers Squibb currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here