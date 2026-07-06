Marietta Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 126.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,870 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 322 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $98.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.33 and a 12 month high of $106.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Evercore set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on CHD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 8,600 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $842,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,678 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,523.66. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 5,960 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $565,365.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,852,440.20. This represents a 16.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 47,680 shares of company stock worth $4,672,190 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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