Marietta Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Archrock, Inc. $AROC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 61,900 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Archrock by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 971 shares of the energy company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Archrock during the third quarter worth $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Archrock during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Archrock by 217.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,316 shares of the energy company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Archrock by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,410 shares of the energy company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Archrock

In other Archrock news, SVP Jason Ingersoll sold 33,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $1,260,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 277,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,595,968.26. The trade was a 10.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Doug S. Aron sold 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $1,340,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 359,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,607.10. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 327,550 shares of company stock valued at $11,861,703. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Archrock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $34.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.57. Archrock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.17 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). Archrock had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $373.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $378.36 million. Archrock's revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Archrock's payout ratio is 47.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Archrock from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Archrock from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 price objective on Archrock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Archrock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Archrock from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $41.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on AROC

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc is a Houston‐based provider of natural gas compression services and equipment to the oil and gas industry in North America. Founded in 2004, the company supplies both short‐term rentals and long‐term contracts for compression solutions, serving upstream and midstream producers. Archrock's offerings include engineered compression systems, aftermarket parts, maintenance and field services designed to optimize wellhead and pipeline operations.

The company's core business activities focus on the design, manufacture, rental and sale of gas compression equipment.

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