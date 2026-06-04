Marietta Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,476 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 50.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,350 shares of the health services provider's stock after selling 4,476 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cigna Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 363 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in Cigna Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,031 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its stake in Cigna Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 801 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas increased its stake in Cigna Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 5,676 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Cigna Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company's stock.

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Cigna Group Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:CI opened at $271.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.88 and a 200-day moving average of $277.07. The company has a market cap of $71.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.28. Cigna Group has a one year low of $239.51 and a one year high of $338.89.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $68.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.29 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Group will post 30.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cigna Group's payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CI. Raymond James Financial set a $340.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Cigna Group from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $310.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cigna Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $355.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $338.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on CI

Insider Activity at Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total transaction of $59,113,915.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,054,560.34. The trade was a 85.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cigna Group Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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