Mariner LLC Purchases 76,420 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Mariner LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,825,358 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 76,420 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.0% of Mariner LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mariner LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $821,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $116,443,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,842,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $51,647,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $29,426,070,000 after purchasing an additional 375,946 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Tesla by 5.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $19,583,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,019 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $17,128,100,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $406.43 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $288.77 and a 52-week high of $498.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 372.87, a P/E/G ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $398.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total value of $1,048,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. The trade was a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,824 shares of company stock valued at $21,657,588. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group Bank raised Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $404.37.

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Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

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Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

See Also

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