Markel Group Inc. Has $30.66 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Markel Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,750 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Markel Group Inc.'s holdings in Marriott International were worth $30,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company's stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 39.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 19,332 shares of the company's stock worth $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Marriott International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,329 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,520,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,650.12. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.0%

Marriott International stock traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $376.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.76 and a 12 month high of $410.98. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $375.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.38.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $350.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $412.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, June 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $343.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $384.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on Marriott International

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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