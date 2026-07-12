Markel Group Inc. Has $32.98 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Markel Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,100 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Markel Group Inc.'s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $32,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE TMO traded up $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $526.72. 1,233,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,707. The company has a market capitalization of $195.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $516.44. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $403.36 and a 12 month high of $643.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The business had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. HSBC cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $670.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $602.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

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