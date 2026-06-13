Markel Group Inc. $MKL Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL - Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,151 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 7,111 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 2.08% of Markel Group worth $563,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MKL. Canerector Inc. increased its stake in Markel Group by 191,036.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 10,703,616 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $20,458,463,000 after buying an additional 10,698,016 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $317,583,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 75.9% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 336,369 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $671,850,000 after purchasing an additional 145,146 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 415,160 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $892,496,000 after purchasing an additional 41,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 3,235.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,316 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $54,421,000 after purchasing an additional 24,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director Diane Leopold bought 100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,792.61 per share, for a total transaction of $179,261.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,925,815.90. This trade represents a 4.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greta J. Harris sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,847.31, for a total value of $140,395.56. Following the sale, the director owned 645 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,514.95. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Markel Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Markel Group from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Brean Capital initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $2,100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Markel Group from $2,100.00 to $1,950.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $2,025.00.

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Markel Group Stock Up 908.1%

MKL opened at $1,844.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,866.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,989.99. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.19 and a twelve month high of $2,207.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($18.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $26.38 by ($45.28). Markel Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 113.55 EPS for the current year.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group NYSE: MKL is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

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