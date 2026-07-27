Markel Group Inc. $MKL Stock Holdings Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL - Free Report) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,621 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 8,590 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.28% of Markel Group worth $66,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Markel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Markel Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Markel Group from $2,100.00 to $1,950.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an "underperform" rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Markel Group from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $2,025.00.

View Our Latest Report on Markel Group

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,995.96 on Monday. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,719.41 and a twelve month high of $2,207.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,891.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,948.81. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($18.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $26.38 by ($45.28). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 10.85%.The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 114.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 76 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,847.31, for a total value of $140,395.56. Following the transaction, the director owned 645 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,191,514.95. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane Leopold acquired 100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,792.61 per share, with a total value of $179,261.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,815.90. The trade was a 4.78% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 1.08% of the company's stock.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group NYSE: MKL is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

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