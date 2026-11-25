State Street Corp trimmed its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL - Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,366 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 311,972 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.55% of Markel Group worth $534,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter valued at $1,362,880,000. Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 1,592.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 120,384 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $206,152,000 after buying an additional 113,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 2nd quarter worth $231,608,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 94,927 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $163,122,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,882,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Markel Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. DOWLING & PARTN assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Markel Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $2,025.00.

View Our Latest Report on Markel Group

Markel Group Price Performance

MKL stock opened at $1,963.15 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $1,848.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,891.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Markel Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,704.17 and a 1 year high of $2,207.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Greta J. Harris acquired 95 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,945.60 per share, for a total transaction of $184,832.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,744. This trade represents a 14.73% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc. is a diversified financial holding company best known for its specialty insurance and reinsurance operations. Through its insurance businesses, the company provides coverage for commercial and individual risks that may require specialized underwriting, serving customers in the United States and international markets. Founded in 1930 by Sam Markel, the company has expanded beyond insurance. Its Markel Ventures division owns and operates businesses across a range of industries, while its investment activities support the group's broader operations.

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