Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX - Free Report) by 542.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,080 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 211,990 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.71% of MarketAxess worth $41,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter worth $453,941,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter worth $397,772,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 581,484 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $95,933,000 after purchasing an additional 54,503 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,230,000. Finally, Davis Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter worth $56,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MKTX. Barclays increased their price target on MarketAxess from $132.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of MarketAxess from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $129.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group cut shares of MarketAxess from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair downgraded MarketAxess from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $159.44.

View Our Latest Report on MarketAxess

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In related news, Director William Cruger, Jr. sold 6,164 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total transaction of $1,005,964.80. Following the sale, the director owned 4,033 shares of the company's stock, valued at $658,185.60. This trade represents a 60.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,464 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,242. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Price Performance

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $165.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.75 and a fifty-two week high of $195.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $210.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.98 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. MarketAxess's dividend payout ratio is presently 38.19%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. operates an electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities. Its marketplace connects institutional investors and broker-dealers, enabling them to trade bonds and other debt instruments through electronic tools such as request-for-quote and open trading protocols. The platform supports trading across a range of fixed-income markets, including U.S. and European corporate bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging-market debt and other securities. MarketAxess also provides market data and trading analytics to help clients assess prices and make trading decisions.

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