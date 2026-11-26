Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX - Free Report) by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,400 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 130,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.63% of MarketAxess worth $36,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 4.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 82.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 3.6% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 1.1% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MKTX opened at $165.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.75 and a one year high of $195.96. The stock's fifty day moving average is $164.69 and its 200-day moving average is $155.18.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $210.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.98 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 33.51%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. MarketAxess's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MKTX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $132.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of MarketAxess from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of MarketAxess from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of MarketAxess from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $159.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MKTX

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In related news, Director William Cruger, Jr. sold 6,164 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total transaction of $1,005,964.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,033 shares in the company, valued at $658,185.60. This trade represents a 60.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,464 shares of company stock worth $1,055,242 in the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. operates an electronic trading platform for fixed-income securities. Its marketplace connects institutional investors and broker-dealers, enabling them to trade bonds and other debt instruments through electronic tools such as request-for-quote and open trading protocols. The platform supports trading across a range of fixed-income markets, including U.S. and European corporate bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging-market debt and other securities. MarketAxess also provides market data and trading analytics to help clients assess prices and make trading decisions.

Further Reading

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