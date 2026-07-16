Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 9,205 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 111.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,496 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 195.8% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company's stock.

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Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROP opened at $348.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock's fifty day moving average is $336.36 and its 200 day moving average is $358.18. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.96 and a fifty-two week high of $566.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.19. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.78 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Roper Technologies's payout ratio is currently 22.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROP. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $467.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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