Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Acquires 9,363 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company accounts for approximately 0.8% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $8,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $404,511.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,122,355.05. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.66, for a total transaction of $160,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,918,633.52. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,188 shares of company stock worth $765,120. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Evercore set a $180.00 target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $177.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $180.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 2.8%

BDX stock opened at $154.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.21. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $127.59 and a twelve month high of $187.35.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 106.33%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

Further Reading

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