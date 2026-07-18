Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $299,000 Position in MSCI Inc $MSCI

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc cut its stake in shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Free Report) by 94.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 9,173 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's holdings in MSCI were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 436,694 shares of the technology company's stock worth $235,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 788 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,051,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in MSCI by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,904 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,417,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Trending Headlines about MSCI

Here are the key news stories impacting MSCI this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies initiated coverage on MSCI with a Buy rating and a $760 price target , implying meaningful upside from current levels and signaling continued confidence in the company’s long-term growth profile.

Jefferies initiated coverage on MSCI with a rating and a , implying meaningful upside from current levels and signaling continued confidence in the company’s long-term growth profile. Positive Sentiment: Analysts heading into MSCI’s Q2 report are pointing to double-digit revenue growth, supported by strong index demand, record asset-based fees, and AI-driven product launches, which could reinforce the company’s earnings momentum.

Analysts heading into MSCI’s Q2 report are pointing to double-digit revenue growth, supported by strong index demand, record asset-based fees, and AI-driven product launches, which could reinforce the company’s earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles discuss the upcoming MSCI India index review and possible additions/removals that could trigger about $2.3 billion in passive flows. These headlines are about MSCI’s index methodology and market impact, but they are not a direct operating update for MSCI itself.

Several articles discuss the upcoming MSCI India index review and possible additions/removals that could trigger about in passive flows. These headlines are about MSCI’s index methodology and market impact, but they are not a direct operating update for MSCI itself. Neutral Sentiment: Technical commentary on Direxion MSCI Emerging Markets ETFs highlights trading interest tied to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, but this appears to be more about market products linked to MSCI benchmarks than a fundamental change in MSCI’s business.

Technical commentary on Direxion MSCI Emerging Markets ETFs highlights trading interest tied to the MSCI Emerging Markets Index, but this appears to be more about market products linked to MSCI benchmarks than a fundamental change in MSCI’s business. Negative Sentiment: Investors may also be holding back ahead of MSCI’s Q2 earnings release, since the stock is trading near recent highs and expectations are already elevated, leaving room for volatility if results or guidance disappoint.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on MSCI from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $690.00 target price on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $655.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on MSCI from $715.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $719.00 to $727.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $713.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $628.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. MSCI Inc has a 52-week low of $501.08 and a 52-week high of $644.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $596.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $576.90.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.17. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 65.48% and a net margin of 40.74%.The firm had revenue of $850.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. MSCI's dividend payout ratio is 46.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alvise J. Munari sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.04, for a total value of $5,920,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,941,357.92. This represents a 29.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.76% of the company's stock.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

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